Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says

Lebanon News
2024-04-08 | 01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
0min
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says

The kidnapping of Pascal Sleiman, the Lebanese Forces coordinator, on Sunday prompted swift action from the intelligence directorate. 

Following security surveillance, the Lebanese army announced that several Syrians linked to the kidnapping operation were apprehended.

Efforts are underway to ascertain Sleiman's location and the motives for the abduction.

Lebanon News

Pascal Sleiman

Syrians

Kidnap

Lebanese Forces

Lebanese Army

Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon
Search intensifies for missing coordinator: Pascal Sleiman's abduction shocks Byblos
