Lebanon's PM Salam meets Hannibal Gaddafi after his release

Lebanon News
18-11-2025 | 10:09
High views
Lebanon’s PM Salam meets Hannibal Gaddafi after his release
Lebanon’s PM Salam meets Hannibal Gaddafi after his release

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met Tuesday with Hannibal Gaddafi following his release from detention.

In a statement posted on X, Salam said he received Gaddafi shortly after authorities ordered his release. 

He added that the circumstances surrounding Gaddafi’s prolonged detention “require a serious review to safeguard individuals’ rights and to strengthen the judiciary itself in order to preserve the proper functioning of justice.”

Gaddafi had been held in Lebanon for years in connection with the disappearance of Imam Moussa al-Sadr in 1978, though he was not charged with involvement in the case.

