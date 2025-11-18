News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon's openness, calls for investor confidence at Beirut 1 conference
Lebanon News
18-11-2025 | 04:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon's openness, calls for investor confidence at Beirut 1 conference
President Joseph Aoun renewed Lebanon’s commitment to its Arab and international partners, stressing that the country must regain its natural role as an economic and cultural player in the region, a bridge between East and West, and a platform for cooperation among companies, investors, and development institutions.
Speaking at the “Beirut 1” conference, Aoun said the state is working to activate oversight and accountability bodies, noting that a state capable of holding officials accountable and protecting its resources can safeguard both investors and citizens. From this standpoint, he reaffirmed Lebanon’s openness to its regional and global surroundings.
Aoun emphasized that the reforms underway are not easy and face resistance from within the system, as real change challenges entrenched interests. He vowed to continue the reform path.
He noted that the state has worked, and continues to work, to maintain internal security, stressing that any investor coming to Lebanon must feel assured that their protection does not depend on political whims but is grounded in the rule of law. Lebanon seeks not temporary calm, he said, but sustainable stability.
Addressing Lebanon’s partners and potential investors, Aoun said the country is not seeking sympathy but confidence, and is not asking for charity but offering opportunity. He added that the very presence of conference attendees is “an investment in stability.”
Aoun concluded that “Beirut 1” marks a first step toward restoring Beirut to its leading role, and Lebanon to being put first again.
Lebanon News
President
Joseph Aoun
Lebanon
Investor
Confidence
Beirut 1
Conference
Next
LBCI exclusive: Lebanese Army Commander cancels Washington trip after official meetings called off
Economy Minister at Beirut 1 conference: Lebanon's recovery will be 'challenging and long'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:58
Economy Minister at Beirut 1 conference: Lebanon's recovery will be 'challenging and long'
Lebanon News
03:58
Economy Minister at Beirut 1 conference: Lebanon's recovery will be 'challenging and long'
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-15
Lebanon's President Aoun heads to Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack
Lebanon News
2025-09-15
Lebanon's President Aoun heads to Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-15
Economy Minister Amer Bisat tells LBCI: “Beirut 1” conference signals renewed Arab engagement
Lebanon News
2025-11-15
Economy Minister Amer Bisat tells LBCI: “Beirut 1” conference signals renewed Arab engagement
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-30
Lebanon's President Aoun welcomes Trump's plan to end Gaza war
Lebanon News
2025-09-30
Lebanon's President Aoun welcomes Trump's plan to end Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:51
Cyprus invites Lebanese President to attend EU council presidency inauguration
Lebanon News
05:51
Cyprus invites Lebanese President to attend EU council presidency inauguration
0
Lebanon News
04:23
LBCI exclusive: Lebanese Army Commander cancels Washington trip after official meetings called off
Lebanon News
04:23
LBCI exclusive: Lebanese Army Commander cancels Washington trip after official meetings called off
0
Lebanon News
03:58
Economy Minister at Beirut 1 conference: Lebanon's recovery will be 'challenging and long'
Lebanon News
03:58
Economy Minister at Beirut 1 conference: Lebanon's recovery will be 'challenging and long'
0
Lebanon News
03:30
Israel targets a vehicle in Bint Jbeil in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:30
Israel targets a vehicle in Bint Jbeil in South Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
USCENTOM: Military leaders meet on disarmament efforts in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
USCENTOM: Military leaders meet on disarmament efforts in South Lebanon
0
World News
04:42
Ukraine's Zelensky plans Turkey visit to try to revive peace talks
World News
04:42
Ukraine's Zelensky plans Turkey visit to try to revive peace talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-11
Connecting Lebanon to the world: MEA turns 80 with profits, new planes, and a low-cost plan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-11
Connecting Lebanon to the world: MEA turns 80 with profits, new planes, and a low-cost plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-22
ICJ: Israel must not use starvation as war tool
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-22
ICJ: Israel must not use starvation as war tool
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanese coffee shop ‘’Stories’’ falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanese coffee shop ‘’Stories’’ falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details
3
Lebanon News
08:19
UNIFIL spokesperson to LBCI: Reduction of peacekeepers deployed in Lebanon has begun
Lebanon News
08:19
UNIFIL spokesperson to LBCI: Reduction of peacekeepers deployed in Lebanon has begun
4
Lebanon News
06:42
Israeli drone conduct low-altitude flight over Beirut
Lebanon News
06:42
Israeli drone conduct low-altitude flight over Beirut
5
Lebanon News
10:41
Hezbollah's Qassem urges government, BDL governor to halt measures harming Hezbollah and Lebanese population
Lebanon News
10:41
Hezbollah's Qassem urges government, BDL governor to halt measures harming Hezbollah and Lebanese population
6
Lebanon News
11:01
Lebanon reports 87,067 expat registrations ahead of 2026 parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
11:01
Lebanon reports 87,067 expat registrations ahead of 2026 parliamentary elections
7
Lebanon News
08:48
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for swift measures to resume exports to Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
08:48
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for swift measures to resume exports to Saudi Arabia
8
Lebanon News
04:23
LBCI exclusive: Lebanese Army Commander cancels Washington trip after official meetings called off
Lebanon News
04:23
LBCI exclusive: Lebanese Army Commander cancels Washington trip after official meetings called off
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More