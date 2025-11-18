President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon's openness, calls for investor confidence at Beirut 1 conference

Lebanon News
18-11-2025 | 04:06
High views
President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon's openness, calls for investor confidence at Beirut 1 conference
2min
President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon's openness, calls for investor confidence at Beirut 1 conference

President Joseph Aoun renewed Lebanon’s commitment to its Arab and international partners, stressing that the country must regain its natural role as an economic and cultural player in the region, a bridge between East and West, and a platform for cooperation among companies, investors, and development institutions.

Speaking at the “Beirut 1” conference, Aoun said the state is working to activate oversight and accountability bodies, noting that a state capable of holding officials accountable and protecting its resources can safeguard both investors and citizens. From this standpoint, he reaffirmed Lebanon’s openness to its regional and global surroundings.

Aoun emphasized that the reforms underway are not easy and face resistance from within the system, as real change challenges entrenched interests. He vowed to continue the reform path.

He noted that the state has worked, and continues to work,  to maintain internal security, stressing that any investor coming to Lebanon must feel assured that their protection does not depend on political whims but is grounded in the rule of law. Lebanon seeks not temporary calm, he said, but sustainable stability.

Addressing Lebanon’s partners and potential investors, Aoun said the country is not seeking sympathy but confidence, and is not asking for charity but offering opportunity. He added that the very presence of conference attendees is “an investment in stability.”

Aoun concluded that “Beirut 1” marks a first step toward restoring Beirut to its leading role, and Lebanon to being put first again.

