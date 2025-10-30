Annual deforestation fell 11% in Brazilian Amazon: Govt

Annual deforestation in Brazil's portion of the Amazon rainforest dropped 11 percent year-on-year, the government said Thursday, just days before the country hosts U.N. climate talks.



Data released by the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), which tracks forest cover by satellite, showed that 5,796 square kilometers (2,238 square miles) of native vegetation were destroyed between August 2024 and July 2025.



AFP



