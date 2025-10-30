News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
19
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
19
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Annual deforestation fell 11% in Brazilian Amazon: Govt
World News
30-10-2025 | 14:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Annual deforestation fell 11% in Brazilian Amazon: Govt
Annual deforestation in Brazil's portion of the Amazon rainforest dropped 11 percent year-on-year, the government said Thursday, just days before the country hosts U.N. climate talks.
Data released by the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), which tracks forest cover by satellite, showed that 5,796 square kilometers (2,238 square miles) of native vegetation were destroyed between August 2024 and July 2025.
AFP
World News
Brazil
Deforestation
Amazon
Next
China says hopes US will 'earnestly abide' by nuclear testing ban
Fed Chair says US government shutdown to 'weigh on economic activity'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-10-22
Syria govt forces say surrounding French jihadist camp in northwest
Middle East News
2025-10-22
Syria govt forces say surrounding French jihadist camp in northwest
0
World News
2025-10-18
Afghan Taliban govt confirms talks with Pakistan in Qatar
World News
2025-10-18
Afghan Taliban govt confirms talks with Pakistan in Qatar
0
World News
2025-10-12
Afghan Taliban govt says 58 Pakistani troops killed in border clashes
World News
2025-10-12
Afghan Taliban govt says 58 Pakistani troops killed in border clashes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-19
Gaza civil defense says at least 11 killed in Israeli strikes Sunday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-19
Gaza civil defense says at least 11 killed in Israeli strikes Sunday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:45
Vance says US nuclear arsenal needs testing to ensure proper functioning
World News
15:45
Vance says US nuclear arsenal needs testing to ensure proper functioning
0
World News
15:40
King Charles to strip Andrew of royal titles, residence: Palace
World News
15:40
King Charles to strip Andrew of royal titles, residence: Palace
0
World News
12:54
Trump sets refugee admissions ceiling at 7,500 for fiscal 2026: Reuters
World News
12:54
Trump sets refugee admissions ceiling at 7,500 for fiscal 2026: Reuters
0
World News
12:42
Nuclear testing never permissible 'under any circumstances:' UN spokesman
World News
12:42
Nuclear testing never permissible 'under any circumstances:' UN spokesman
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-29
Trump says trade deal with S. Korea to be finalized 'very soon'
World News
2025-10-29
Trump says trade deal with S. Korea to be finalized 'very soon'
0
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon, SDF hold talks on repatriating 11 women from Syria’s al-Hol camp
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon, SDF hold talks on repatriating 11 women from Syria’s al-Hol camp
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
From airstrikes to ground operations: Tel Aviv shifts strategy on Lebanese front
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
From airstrikes to ground operations: Tel Aviv shifts strategy on Lebanese front
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:16
President Aoun urges army to confront Israeli incursions, calls for halting violations and pursuing those behind Shatila camp killing
Lebanon News
05:16
President Aoun urges army to confront Israeli incursions, calls for halting violations and pursuing those behind Shatila camp killing
2
Lebanon News
06:50
Speaker Berri: Recent attacks on Lebanon go beyond condemnation, unity and support for President Aoun are needed
Lebanon News
06:50
Speaker Berri: Recent attacks on Lebanon go beyond condemnation, unity and support for President Aoun are needed
3
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanese Army urges ceasefire committee to halt ongoing Israeli violations
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanese Army urges ceasefire committee to halt ongoing Israeli violations
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
From airstrikes to ground operations: Tel Aviv shifts strategy on Lebanese front
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
From airstrikes to ground operations: Tel Aviv shifts strategy on Lebanese front
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?
6
Lebanon News
04:31
Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah suspect in Blida during operation in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:31
Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah suspect in Blida during operation in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
04:43
Israeli army releases videos of airstrikes on Mahmoudiyeh, claims infrastructure violates Israel-Lebanon agreements
Lebanon News
04:43
Israeli army releases videos of airstrikes on Mahmoudiyeh, claims infrastructure violates Israel-Lebanon agreements
8
Lebanon News
04:18
Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq and Mahmoudiyeh, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
04:18
Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq and Mahmoudiyeh, South Lebanon (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More