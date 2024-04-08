LBCI News on X hacked, link to airport breach

The Arabic page of LBCI News on the "X" platform was hacked on Monday afternoon.



The hackers of LBCI News on X posted a video of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah accompanied by a condemning comment on Hezbollah's actions in southern Lebanon.



They addressed a message to Nasrallah, saying: "Sayyed Hassan, stop this madness. You are dragging the south and the country into destruction."



It appears the ones who hacked the airport's system had hacked LBCI's page.