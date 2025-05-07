Israel attack on Sanaa airport caused $500 million in damage

Israel's attack on the airport in Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa, destroyed terminal buildings and caused $500 million in damage, its director told Houthi media on Wednesday.



"Around $500 million in losses were caused by the Israeli aggression on Sanaa airport," its general director, Khaled alShaief, told al-Masirah television, adding that "the enemy destroyed the terminals at Sanaa airport, including all equipment and devices".



AFP