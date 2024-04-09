Walid Jumblatt calls for holding the perpetrators accountable for the death of Pascal Sleiman

Former leader of the Lebanese Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, received a call from Army Commander General Joseph Aoun regarding the kidnapping and killing of Pascal Sleiman, a Lebanese Forces official in Jbeil.



Investigations revealed that the perpetrators, of Lebanese and Syrian nationalities, carried out the act with the intention of robbery.



Jumblatt condemned the crime and stressed the importance of holding the perpetrators accountable, commending the army and security forces' efforts to uncover the details of the incident.



He expressed confidence in their work and their role in ensuring the country's security and stability. He reiterated the call to strengthen and empower them to carry out their national duties consistently, away from rumors, incitement, and counter-incitement.