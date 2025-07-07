Speaker Berri describes meeting with Tom Barrack as 'constructive,' emphasizes Lebanon’s sovereignty and Hezbollah’s demands

07-07-2025 | 08:46
Speaker Berri describes meeting with Tom Barrack as &#39;constructive,&#39; emphasizes Lebanon’s sovereignty and Hezbollah’s demands
0min
Speaker Berri describes meeting with Tom Barrack as 'constructive,' emphasizes Lebanon’s sovereignty and Hezbollah’s demands

Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received U.S. envoy to Lebanon and Syria, Tom Barrack, at the Second Presidency headquarters in Ain al-Tineh, accompanied by the U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson and Barak’s delegation. Berri’s media advisor, Ali Hamdan, also attended the meeting.

The hour-long talks covered political and security developments in Lebanon and the region.

Following the meeting, Speaker Berri described the discussions as “good and constructive,” noting that they carefully took into account Lebanon’s interests, sovereignty, the concerns of all Lebanese, and Hezbollah’s demands.

PM Salam after meeting Tom Barrack: Hezbollah committed to Taif, Israeli withdrawal a priority
Sources: US guarantees pending, Hezbollah's position reiterated in Barrack-Berri meeting
