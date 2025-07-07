Sources: US guarantees pending, Hezbollah's position reiterated in Barrack-Berri meeting

07-07-2025 | 08:10
Sources: US guarantees pending, Hezbollah's position reiterated in Barrack-Berri meeting

Sources following U.S. envoy Tom Barrack's visit to Beirut revealed that during his meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, joint remarks from Hezbollah and the Amal Movement were conveyed regarding the American proposal.

According to the sources, Hezbollah's position remains consistent with what Secretary-General Sheikh Sheikh Naim Qassem expressed in his Ashura speech, emphasizing the party's reservations about key elements of the deal.

The sources noted that the issue of American guarantees remains unresolved. They added that Barrack may withhold concrete commitments on this front until Lebanon shows further flexibility in its negotiating stance.

