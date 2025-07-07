PM Salam after meeting Tom Barrack: Hezbollah committed to Taif, Israeli withdrawal a priority

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack on Monday, stating that discussions focused on core principles outlined in the government’s policy statement, including the complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, an end to Israeli attacks, the start of reconstruction efforts, and the release of detainees.



Speaking after the meeting, Salam said Barak presented a series of proposals aimed at facilitating an Israeli withdrawal and a return to the ceasefire agreement.



He noted that President Joseph Aoun had submitted a list of remarks in response to these ideas.



Salam emphasized that Lebanon has long been behind in extending state authority over its entire territory through its own forces, in line with the Taif Agreement.



"Only the state holds the authority to decide on matters of war and peace,” he said, reiterating this principle was at the heart of the discussion.



He also stressed that there is no "troika" or any parallel mechanism involved in negotiations with the U.S. envoy. “No one should question our legitimacy in this matter — decisions are made within the Cabinet,” Salam said.



Referring to Hezbollah, Salam stated that the group is a component of the Lebanese state, pointing out that all its MPs had voted in favor of the ministerial statement.



He added that Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem remains committed to the Taif Agreement and the ceasefire arrangements. "I don't believe he has deviated from these constants," Salam said.