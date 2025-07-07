PM Salam after meeting Tom Barrack: Hezbollah committed to Taif, Israeli withdrawal a priority

Lebanon News
07-07-2025 | 09:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam after meeting Tom Barrack: Hezbollah committed to Taif, Israeli withdrawal a priority
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
PM Salam after meeting Tom Barrack: Hezbollah committed to Taif, Israeli withdrawal a priority

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack on Monday, stating that discussions focused on core principles outlined in the government’s policy statement, including the complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, an end to Israeli attacks, the start of reconstruction efforts, and the release of detainees.

Speaking after the meeting, Salam said Barak presented a series of proposals aimed at facilitating an Israeli withdrawal and a return to the ceasefire agreement. 

He noted that President Joseph Aoun had submitted a list of remarks in response to these ideas.

Salam emphasized that Lebanon has long been behind in extending state authority over its entire territory through its own forces, in line with the Taif Agreement. 

"Only the state holds the authority to decide on matters of war and peace,” he said, reiterating this principle was at the heart of the discussion.

He also stressed that there is no "troika" or any parallel mechanism involved in negotiations with the U.S. envoy. “No one should question our legitimacy in this matter — decisions are made within the Cabinet,” Salam said.

Referring to Hezbollah, Salam stated that the group is a component of the Lebanese state, pointing out that all its MPs had voted in favor of the ministerial statement. 

He added that Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem remains committed to the Taif Agreement and the ceasefire arrangements. "I don't believe he has deviated from these constants," Salam said.

Lebanon News

Prime Minister

Nawaf Salam

Meeting

US Envoy

Tom Barrack

Hezbollah

Israel

LBCI Next
Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon
Weapons, withdrawal, and a warning: US envoy’s high-stakes offer — will Lebanon seize the deal or face the unknown?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-03

US Envoy Tom Barrack: Disarming Hezbollah requires a 'carrots and sticks' strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

US Envoy Barrack says Washington is here to support, not impose, following meeting with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

MP Mohammad Raad says Hezbollah opens to cooperation after meeting with PM Nawaf Salam

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19

Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Seven months of ceasefire violations: New Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon as US mediation advances

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:48

Sources: Berri refrains from delving into details, US envoy wraps up Beirut talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Tom Barrack in Beirut: Lebanon submits seven pages roadmap to US envoy

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

US Envoy Barrack says Washington is here to support, not impose, following meeting with PM Salam

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-03

Merz urges EU to strike ‘quick, simple’ tariff deal with United States

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:38

Gaza truce talks end with 'no breakthrough,' to resume in evening: Palestinian official

LBCI
World News
07:25

Texas floods death toll rises to at least 78, officials say

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:59

Israel targets vehicle in South Lebanon, killing one

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Weapons, withdrawal, and a warning: US envoy’s high-stakes offer — will Lebanon seize the deal or face the unknown?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

US Embassy in Beirut lifts departure order for staff families, travel advisory eased

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

US envoy Barrack from Baabda: I am grateful for Lebanon's response as there's a 'real' opportunity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Palestinian leadership scales back Beirut ambassador’s role, eyes further changes — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:12

Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Lebanon’s response shows openness to tackle Hezbollah weapons issue, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

In pictures: President Aoun meets US envoy Tom Barrack

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Israeli incursion reported near Aita al-Shaab shortly after midnight, state media says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More