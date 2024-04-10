MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal

Lebanon News
2024-04-10 | 08:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel&#39;s temporary ceasefire proposal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal

During a commemorative celebration held by Hezbollah, the head of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, suggested that if Israel succeeds in weakening and removing the resistance option in Gaza, it will then focus on Lebanon, attempting to eliminate the choice of resistance there with support from Western powers.

He stated: "We stopped [Israel] before it fully grasped its actions, and we challenged it before it could execute its plans. In this current confrontation, we've handed it all the factors that will lead to its failure in achieving its goals."

He pointed out that Israel wants the negotiations currently underway to be for a temporary ceasefire, while the resistance insists that the negotiations be for ending the attacks, withdrawing from Gaza, and exchanging captives and detainees.

Raad said: "Some people in Lebanon believe that they can achieve sovereignty with the help of allies. However, they are beginning to realize that the world operates on principles of self-interest, racism, and selfishness, rather than genuine support."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

MP Mohammad Raad

Israel

Gaza

LBCI Next
Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz
Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-05

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03

Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-06

Hezbollah, Amal Movement announce death of six members in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04

Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Lebanon's Interior Minister promises public updates on investigation into Pascal Sleiman's case

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

Incident in Jdita: Investigation underway following attack at Syrian Social Nationalist Party office

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:13

US military destroys Houthi missile targeting a ship in the Gulf of Aden

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-25

Presidential file: Qatar's special envoy discusses Lebanese presidential crisis in recent Beirut visit

LBCI
World News
2024-04-03

A 6-magnitude earthquake hits Japan, EMSC says

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

1,537 killed in Gaza, including 500 children, according to Hamas Health Ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:07

New lead emerges in Pascal Sleiman murder investigation: Suspect identified

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

Lebanese PM Najib Mikati adjusts duration of Eid al-Fitr holiday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

UNIFIL urges permanent ceasefire, solutions for lasting peace - statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03

Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,482 since the outbreak of the war

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More