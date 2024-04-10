During a commemorative celebration held by Hezbollah, the head of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, suggested that if Israel succeeds in weakening and removing the resistance option in Gaza, it will then focus on Lebanon, attempting to eliminate the choice of resistance there with support from Western powers.



He stated: "We stopped [Israel] before it fully grasped its actions, and we challenged it before it could execute its plans. In this current confrontation, we've handed it all the factors that will lead to its failure in achieving its goals."



He pointed out that Israel wants the negotiations currently underway to be for a temporary ceasefire, while the resistance insists that the negotiations be for ending the attacks, withdrawing from Gaza, and exchanging captives and detainees.



Raad said: "Some people in Lebanon believe that they can achieve sovereignty with the help of allies. However, they are beginning to realize that the world operates on principles of self-interest, racism, and selfishness, rather than genuine support."