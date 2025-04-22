Gold price hits record high above $3,500

World News
22-04-2025 | 03:50
High views
Gold price hits record high above $3,500
Gold price hits record high above $3,500

Gold reached $3,500 an ounce for the first time Tuesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and verbal attack against the Federal Reserve sent investors snapping up the safe haven asset.

The precious metal reached an all-time high $3,500.10 an ounce before pulling back to $3,467.87.


AFP
 

World News

Gold

Price

Record

History

