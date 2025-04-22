News
Gold price hits record high above $3,500
World News
22-04-2025 | 03:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gold price hits record high above $3,500
Gold reached $3,500 an ounce for the first time Tuesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and verbal attack against the Federal Reserve sent investors snapping up the safe haven asset.
The precious metal reached an all-time high $3,500.10 an ounce before pulling back to $3,467.87.
AFP
World News
Gold
Price
Record
History
