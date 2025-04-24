News
Bulgaria says Israel has apologized for UN worker killed in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-04-2025 | 12:20
Bulgaria said Thursday it had "received an official apology from Israel" following the announcement that one of its citizens who was a U.N. worker was killed in Gaza in March.
Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev called for "such tragedies not to happen again," stressing that "the protection of humanitarian workers is a top priority" in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Bulgaria
Israel
UN
Worker
Killed
Gaza
