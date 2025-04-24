Bulgaria says Israel has apologized for UN worker killed in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-04-2025 | 12:20
High views
Bulgaria says Israel has apologized for UN worker killed in Gaza
Bulgaria says Israel has apologized for UN worker killed in Gaza

Bulgaria said Thursday it had "received an official apology from Israel" following the announcement that one of its citizens who was a U.N. worker was killed in Gaza in March.

Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev called for "such tragedies not to happen again," stressing that "the protection of humanitarian workers is a top priority" in a statement.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Bulgaria

Israel

UN

Worker

Killed

Gaza

