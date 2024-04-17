Frangieh stands firm: Hezbollah support and the quest for military unity

LBCI sources disclosed on Wednesday that the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee questioned Sleiman Frangieh, the leader of the Marada Movement, about his connections with Hezbollah.



Frangieh confirmed his support for the resistance, labeling Hezbollah as "a strong and influential Lebanese party."



He stressed the importance of unifying Lebanon's military forces, stating that achieving this goal depends on resolving regional conflicts.



Moreover, Frangieh warned against the ongoing discussion on defense strategy, considering it inappropriate at this time.