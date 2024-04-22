News
Lebanon's Mikati meets EU Commissioner Várhelyi: Calls for policy shift on Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2024-04-22 | 11:09
Lebanon's Mikati meets EU Commissioner Várhelyi: Calls for policy shift on Syrian refugees
Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, on Monday afternoon at the Grand Serail.
During the meeting, which was attended by various figures, the Prime Minister emphasized "the need for the European Union to change its policy regarding assisting Syrian refugees in Lebanon, with the assistance aimed at facilitating their return to their homeland."
He also thanked "the European Union for including Lebanon on the agenda of its recent meeting and for approving a package of political and financial measures to support Lebanon, which will be announced soon."
The Prime Minister stressed "the urgent need to support the Lebanese army and security institutions and to support developmental and investment projects in Lebanon in the fields of renewable energy, water, and sustainable development."
He said, "If Lebanon is well, then Europe will be well, so our interests are mutual."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
European Commissioner
Olivér Várhelyi
Syria
Refugees
