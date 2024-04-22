Lebanon's Mikati meets EU Commissioner Várhelyi: Calls for policy shift on Syrian refugees

Lebanon News
2024-04-22 | 11:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Mikati meets EU Commissioner Várhelyi: Calls for policy shift on Syrian refugees
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's Mikati meets EU Commissioner Várhelyi: Calls for policy shift on Syrian refugees

Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, on Monday afternoon at the Grand Serail. 

During the meeting, which was attended by various figures, the Prime Minister emphasized "the need for the European Union to change its policy regarding assisting Syrian refugees in Lebanon, with the assistance aimed at facilitating their return to their homeland." 

He also thanked "the European Union for including Lebanon on the agenda of its recent meeting and for approving a package of political and financial measures to support Lebanon, which will be announced soon."

The Prime Minister stressed "the urgent need to support the Lebanese army and security institutions and to support developmental and investment projects in Lebanon in the fields of renewable energy, water, and sustainable development." 

He said, "If Lebanon is well, then Europe will be well, so our interests are mutual."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

European Commissioner

Olivér Várhelyi

Syria

Refugees

LBCI Next
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-11

Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-03

UNRWA seeks $415.4 million to aid Palestine refugees in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-14

Lebanon's parliamentary delegation in Brussels rejects endless influx of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

European Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi visits Lebanon: Strengthening EU support amid regional tensions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

European Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi visits Lebanon: Strengthening EU support amid regional tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Beyond borders: How the northern front became Israel's greatest 'dilemma'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Change Alliance Bloc rejects postponement of municipal elections, set to boycott legislative session

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-14

Why have Iranian oil exports tripled in the past three years?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-03

UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-17

Israeli warplanes strike agricultural land near Baalbek: Three missiles launched

LBCI
Middle East News
03:41

Israeli military intelligence head resigns on Monday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More