Change Alliance Bloc rejects postponement of municipal elections, set to boycott legislative session

In a statement on Monday, the "Change Alliance" bloc rejected the postponement of municipal elections for the third time. It reaffirmed its refusal to do any legislative effort in the absence of a president.



"In line with this stance, the bloc announces its non-participation in the legislative session scheduled for Thursday, April 25, 2024," the statement affirmed.



The "Change Alliance" bloc criticized the insistence of Lebanon's authority to "ignore constitutional and legal deadlines."



The statement added: "There is no doubt about their intention to prevent municipal elections, perhaps knowing that the results will not be in their favor. This is clearly evident in the position of the Speaker of the Parliament, who [...] exceeded his powers."



The bloc's members, which includes MPs Mark Daou, Michel Doueihy, and Waddah Sadek, said that when they questioned the government during the discussions about the 2024 budget and the absence of funding for municipal elections, the "answer was 'we forgot.' This is simply the mentality of those ruling today."



"Therefore, the 'Change Alliance' bloc holds the caretaker government full responsibility for the postponement of municipal elections and demands to be conducted on time, considering the ongoing war in the border areas."



The statement said: "This pushes us to reiterate once again that administrative decentralization is a principle enshrined in the constitution and must be implemented, which will alleviate the developmental burdens on the central government and allow municipalities to address their problems according to their different priorities."