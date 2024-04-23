Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan: We want national partnership in all major entitlements, including presidency

Lebanon News
2024-04-23 | 07:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan: We want national partnership in all major entitlements, including presidency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan: We want national partnership in all major entitlements, including presidency

Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan considered on Tuesday that "what we want today is a civil state and comprehensive justice, and a state project that guarantees citizenship rights away from sectarianism, and factionalism, ensuring that every individual enjoys their natural and social rights as a human being.”

“Currently, the country is experiencing a deficit of justice due to the sectarian tendency inherent in the state's doctrine, the country is boiling with sectarian crises and animosities," he added.

"What we want is a national partnership in accordance with coexistence. This necessitates affirming national partnership in all major entitlements, including the presidency, and even before that, affirming the value of this country and its sovereign interests in line with the national epic waged by the resistance on the southern front," Sheikh Qabalan continued.

He also noted that they will not accept any political projects that undermine the sovereignty of the country, “because the issue is about a country that was subjected to Zionist colonization in 1982.”

“We only regained this state through resistance and its unparalleled sacrifices in contemporary history. What is happening now is a new deterrent and a new reality, with unprecedented consequences,” he added.

Lebanon News

Qabalan

Lebanon

Resistance

Presidency

LBCI Next
Hezbollah retaliates: Shelling two military positions in northern Israel
Mikati Launches New E-Services for Consumer Protection Directorate in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-10

Grand Jaafari Mufti urges Lebanon to fortify resistance, calls for unity against external pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-06

Geagea: Holding axis of resistance responsible for Lebanon's Presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-03

Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-28

Tourism Minister to LBCI: Tourist activities are 'form of resistance;' Israeli justifications for Lebanon attacks threaten sovereignty

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Beirut's air pollution crisis: Diesel generators linked to doubling cancer risk, study shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:49

Hezbollah retaliates: Shelling two military positions in northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Mikati Launches New E-Services for Consumer Protection Directorate in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-07

War review: Israel grapples with costs and casualties as Cabinet approves Cairo talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization

LBCI
World News
2023-11-28

Riyadh to host 2030 World Expo

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:51

Israeli media: Prominent Hezbollah air defense member killed in Aadloun raid

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:04

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:57

GCC stands firm: Support for stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:13

Israeli drone targets car near Aadloun and Kharayeb intersection

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:16

Israel should declare victory over Hamas, US officials suggest: The New York Times

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Al-Hajj Hassan to LBCI: Southern region's damages exceed three billion dollars

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More