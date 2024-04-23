Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan: We want national partnership in all major entitlements, including presidency

Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan considered on Tuesday that "what we want today is a civil state and comprehensive justice, and a state project that guarantees citizenship rights away from sectarianism, and factionalism, ensuring that every individual enjoys their natural and social rights as a human being.”



“Currently, the country is experiencing a deficit of justice due to the sectarian tendency inherent in the state's doctrine, the country is boiling with sectarian crises and animosities," he added.



"What we want is a national partnership in accordance with coexistence. This necessitates affirming national partnership in all major entitlements, including the presidency, and even before that, affirming the value of this country and its sovereign interests in line with the national epic waged by the resistance on the southern front," Sheikh Qabalan continued.



He also noted that they will not accept any political projects that undermine the sovereignty of the country, “because the issue is about a country that was subjected to Zionist colonization in 1982.”



“We only regained this state through resistance and its unparalleled sacrifices in contemporary history. What is happening now is a new deterrent and a new reality, with unprecedented consequences,” he added.