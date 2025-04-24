Speaker Berri adjourns Parliament session, rejects postponement of municipal elections

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri adjourned the legislative session of the Lebanese Parliament until 6:00 p.m. and announced that discussions on laws related to municipal elections have been postponed to a specialized committee. He affirmed that "there will be no postponement of the municipal elections."



Responding to parliamentary interventions that took on a sectarian tone, Berri stated: “This is absolutely unacceptable. As a Parliament, we must absorb everything. A Member of Parliament represents the entire nation—this is enshrined in the Constitution.”