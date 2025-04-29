Lebanon’s president presses for anti-corruption drive, refugee return, US backing

29-04-2025 | 07:50
Lebanon’s president presses for anti-corruption drive, refugee return, US backing
Lebanon’s president presses for anti-corruption drive, refugee return, US backing

President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to economic, financial, and administrative reforms during meetings on Tuesday.

He stressed that combating corruption remains one of his key priorities, which he pursues in cooperation with the government and Parliament.

President Aoun reiterated Lebanon’s firm stance on the return of Syrian refugees to their country, adding that lifting economic sanctions on Syria would help revive its economy and create conditions that support their return.

He also emphasized that it is in the United States' interest for Lebanon to remain stable and secure, urging Washington to take a proactive role in supporting that goal.
 

