White House says ending Gaza war 'utmost' priority for Trump

Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-07-2025 | 14:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
White House says ending Gaza war &#39;utmost&#39; priority for Trump
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
White House says ending Gaza war 'utmost' priority for Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump's "utmost priority" is to end the war in Gaza and free hostages held by Hamas, the White House said, ahead of a crucial meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will head to Qatar later this week, where Israel and the Palestinian militant group are holding indirect talks, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a briefing.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

White House

Gaza

War

Donald Trump

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Gaza truce talks end with 'no breakthrough,' to resume in evening: Palestinian official
Trump says there's a 'good chance' of Hamas hostage deal 'during the week'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-19

Trump will make Iran war decision 'within next two weeks:' White House

LBCI
World News
2025-04-21

White House says 'Rest in Peace' after pope's death

LBCI
World News
2025-06-23

Trump 'still interested' in Iran diplomacy: White House

LBCI
World News
2025-06-02

Trump 'open' to meeting Putin, Zelensky in Turkey: White House

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

High stakes in Doha: Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal talks begin amid Israeli divisions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:38

Gaza truce talks end with 'no breakthrough,' to resume in evening: Palestinian official

LBCI
World News
01:30

Trump says there's a 'good chance' of Hamas hostage deal 'during the week'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-06

No breakthrough as Trump-Netanyahu meeting nears, with aid and ceasefire terms stalling Gaza deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

US Embassy in Beirut lifts departure order for staff families, travel advisory eased

LBCI
World News
2025-06-17

North Korea will help Russia rebuild Kursk after Ukrainian incursion, Kim tells Putin ally

LBCI
Middle East News
14:07

Iran says death toll from war with Israel reaches 1,060: State TV

LBCI
Middle East News
11:16

US revokes foreign terrorist designation for Syria's HTS

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

US Embassy in Beirut lifts departure order for staff families, travel advisory eased

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

US envoy Barrack from Baabda: I am grateful for Lebanon's response as there's a 'real' opportunity

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Lebanon’s response shows openness to tackle Hezbollah weapons issue, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:12

Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

PM Salam after meeting Tom Barrack: Hezbollah committed to Taif, Israeli withdrawal a priority

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

Samir Geagea rejects Lebanese leadership's response to US envoy, calls it 'unconstitutional'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

Speaker Berri describes meeting with Tom Barrack as 'constructive,' emphasizes Lebanon’s sovereignty and Hezbollah’s demands

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

In pictures: President Aoun meets US envoy Tom Barrack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More