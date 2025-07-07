News
White House says ending Gaza war 'utmost' priority for Trump
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-07-2025 | 14:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
White House says ending Gaza war 'utmost' priority for Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump's "utmost priority" is to end the war in Gaza and free hostages held by Hamas, the White House said, ahead of a crucial meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.
Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will head to Qatar later this week, where Israel and the Palestinian militant group are holding indirect talks, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a briefing.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
White House
Gaza
War
Donald Trump
Ceasefire
