Health Minister receives UNHCR delegation informing him of decision to stop healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees

28-05-2025 | 08:36
Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine received a delegation from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), headed by the office representative in Lebanon, Ivo Freijsin. 

The delegation informed him of the UNHCR's decision to cease healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees residing in Lebanon and to halt support for various primary healthcare centers starting next November due to limited funding from donor countries.

Nassereddine emphasized the necessity for the international community not to neglect its humanitarian responsibilities.

He said: "Less than three months ago, Lebanon witnessed a new wave of displacement, which keeps the number of refugees very high relative to Lebanon’s size and the capacity of its health system to bear additional major burdens."

The Health Minister emphasized the importance of the UNHCR, in collaboration with key international partners, in finding ways to secure healthcare coverage for refugees and support the health services provided to them in primary care centers.

He affirmed that there is no solution except securing international funding for healthcare and the treatment of refugees until their safe return to their country, calling in this regard for serious efforts to begin implementing a plan for their return to their home country after the situation there improves.
 

Lebanon News

Health Minister

UNHCR

Delegation

Healthcare

Syrian

Refugees

