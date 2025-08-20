UNIFIL says it found 50-meter tunnel, unexploded ordnances in south Lebanon

Lebanon News
20-08-2025 | 10:12
High views
LBCI
LBCI
UNIFIL says it found 50-meter tunnel, unexploded ordnances in south Lebanon
UNIFIL says it found 50-meter tunnel, unexploded ordnances in south Lebanon

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in a statement on Wednesday that its peacekeepers, in coordination with the Lebanese army, discovered a 50-meter tunnel and several unexploded ordnances near Al-Qusayr, during a recent operation in south Lebanon.
 
The mission said the findings were handed over to the army in line with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

UNIFIL added that it continues to patrol, monitor, and work alongside the army to help restore stability and security in its area of operations.

