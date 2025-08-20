News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loghz Al Akwiya
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?
News Bulletin Reports
20-08-2025 | 13:11
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
In Singapore, one of the world’s most developed and wealthiest countries, young people who turn 18 face two options: perform military service or opt for civil service if they cannot complete military training for health reasons. Civil service involves working in government institutions or non-governmental organizations. Both options fall under national service, which lasts between 22 and 24 months.
Switzerland, considered one of the most stable countries in the world, follows a similar model, with a service period ranging between 18 and 21 weeks.
These services are not unpaid. The state provides allowances, which do not match regular salaries but serve as compensation for the period of service.
In Lebanon, however, ongoing security disruptions, social problems, and rising unemployment led to the suspension of mandatory military service in 2005. One key reason was that an entire year of a young man’s life would be devoted to service for only symbolic compensation. Political pressures and regional electoral considerations also played a role.
Today, Lebanon is considering a model inspired by Switzerland and Singapore through a draft law introduced by MP Adib Abdel Massih, titled “National Service.” But how does it differ from the Singaporean and Swiss systems?
First, it does not set an age limit. It is open to any young man or woman who wishes to join a state institution according to their specialization, whether a student or a retiree. The army has already begun implementing this by offering courses to students at the military school over the past three years.
Participation—whether in the army or other state institutions—is voluntary. The minimum period is 180 days, which can be completed intermittently rather than continuously. This allows expatriates visiting Lebanon to contribute to national development and feel part of the state.
It also encourages them to support the project financially, which would be managed by a national service council, headed by a senior military officer and composed of both military and civilian members.
The primary focus of the proposal is the military. In the face of security threats and sectarian and political divisions, Lebanon urgently needs to recruit soldiers and reinforce a sense of national belonging and coexistence among different social groups.
Equally important is integrating youth into state institutions to help rebuild society, especially given the high poverty rates that push young people toward delinquency and illegal activities.
The question remains: Will the state finally turn its attention to its youth, or will all solutions remain postponed under the excuse of “no money, and we’re not Switzerland or Singapore”?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Lebanon
Military
Switzerland
Singapore
National Service
Youth
Next
Israel weighs multiple Lebanon escalation scenarios as it seeks regional control — the details
$250 million loan marks start of Lebanon’s major reconstruction efforts—the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-21
No jobs, no future: Lebanon’s youth work multiple jobs—or leave
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-21
No jobs, no future: Lebanon’s youth work multiple jobs—or leave
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-21
Lebanon’s tobacco body emerges as major source of state revenue — A model for other state institutions?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-21
Lebanon’s tobacco body emerges as major source of state revenue — A model for other state institutions?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02
Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02
Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-28
'No alternative' to two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians: French FM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-28
'No alternative' to two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians: French FM
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From crisis to support: Lebanon launches cash aid for 250,000 war-hit families
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From crisis to support: Lebanon launches cash aid for 250,000 war-hit families
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel weighs multiple Lebanon escalation scenarios as it seeks regional control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel weighs multiple Lebanon escalation scenarios as it seeks regional control — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-19
$250 million loan marks start of Lebanon’s major reconstruction efforts—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-19
$250 million loan marks start of Lebanon’s major reconstruction efforts—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-19
Reshaping trade operations: Lebanon pushes digitalization drive at borders and ports
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-19
Reshaping trade operations: Lebanon pushes digitalization drive at borders and ports
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-08-19
Netanyahu calls Australia PM 'weak politician who betrayed Israel'
World News
2025-08-19
Netanyahu calls Australia PM 'weak politician who betrayed Israel'
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-15
Bassil accuses political system of blocking reforms, calls for full transparency
Lebanon News
2025-04-15
Bassil accuses political system of blocking reforms, calls for full transparency
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06
From Syria to Tehran: Netanyahu brings the battle plan to Washington
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06
From Syria to Tehran: Netanyahu brings the battle plan to Washington
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:57
Paraglider dies in fall off Jounieh coast, Civil Defense says
Lebanon News
10:57
Paraglider dies in fall off Jounieh coast, Civil Defense says
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel weighs multiple Lebanon escalation scenarios as it seeks regional control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel weighs multiple Lebanon escalation scenarios as it seeks regional control — the details
4
Lebanon News
10:12
UNIFIL says it found 50-meter tunnel, unexploded ordnances in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:12
UNIFIL says it found 50-meter tunnel, unexploded ordnances in south Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
08:11
Lebanon’s parliament speaker warns against efforts undermining UNIFIL mandate during meeting with US delegation
Lebanon News
08:11
Lebanon’s parliament speaker warns against efforts undermining UNIFIL mandate during meeting with US delegation
6
Lebanon News
04:58
Pope Leo XIV to visit Lebanon in December, says Patriarch al-Rahi
Lebanon News
04:58
Pope Leo XIV to visit Lebanon in December, says Patriarch al-Rahi
7
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanon asserts state authority: FM vows centralized weapons, rejects civil war threats
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanon asserts state authority: FM vows centralized weapons, rejects civil war threats
8
Lebanon News
11:58
Lebanese leaders meet US senator, stress support for army and regional stability
Lebanon News
11:58
Lebanese leaders meet US senator, stress support for army and regional stability
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More