Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



In Singapore, one of the world’s most developed and wealthiest countries, young people who turn 18 face two options: perform military service or opt for civil service if they cannot complete military training for health reasons. Civil service involves working in government institutions or non-governmental organizations. Both options fall under national service, which lasts between 22 and 24 months.



Switzerland, considered one of the most stable countries in the world, follows a similar model, with a service period ranging between 18 and 21 weeks.



These services are not unpaid. The state provides allowances, which do not match regular salaries but serve as compensation for the period of service.



In Lebanon, however, ongoing security disruptions, social problems, and rising unemployment led to the suspension of mandatory military service in 2005. One key reason was that an entire year of a young man’s life would be devoted to service for only symbolic compensation. Political pressures and regional electoral considerations also played a role.



Today, Lebanon is considering a model inspired by Switzerland and Singapore through a draft law introduced by MP Adib Abdel Massih, titled “National Service.” But how does it differ from the Singaporean and Swiss systems?



First, it does not set an age limit. It is open to any young man or woman who wishes to join a state institution according to their specialization, whether a student or a retiree. The army has already begun implementing this by offering courses to students at the military school over the past three years.



Participation—whether in the army or other state institutions—is voluntary. The minimum period is 180 days, which can be completed intermittently rather than continuously. This allows expatriates visiting Lebanon to contribute to national development and feel part of the state.



It also encourages them to support the project financially, which would be managed by a national service council, headed by a senior military officer and composed of both military and civilian members.



The primary focus of the proposal is the military. In the face of security threats and sectarian and political divisions, Lebanon urgently needs to recruit soldiers and reinforce a sense of national belonging and coexistence among different social groups.



Equally important is integrating youth into state institutions to help rebuild society, especially given the high poverty rates that push young people toward delinquency and illegal activities.



The question remains: Will the state finally turn its attention to its youth, or will all solutions remain postponed under the excuse of “no money, and we’re not Switzerland or Singapore”?