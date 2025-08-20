Lebanese leaders meet US senator, stress support for army and regional stability

President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin and his accompanying delegation during his regional visit to Lebanon.



President Aoun said the Lebanese army needs international support to fulfill its national duties and emphasized the importance of pressing for Israeli withdrawal, halting military operations, and securing the release of detainees.



At the Grand Serail, Prime Minister Salam briefed the delegation on government decisions regarding institutional and financial reforms and the plan to centralize weapons under state authority.



Salam highlighted that increased international support for the Lebanese army, both financially and in terms of equipment, strengthens security and stability.



He also stressed the importance of renewing the UNIFIL mandate, citing its key role in stabilizing the south and supporting the army in enforcing state authority across southern territories.



The prime minister reiterated the need for U.S. efforts to pressure Israel to stop attacks, withdraw from the five occupied positions, and release captives.



Discussions also covered bilateral relations, economic cooperation between Lebanon and the United States, and regional developments. Salam underscored the importance of Syria’s unity and stability.