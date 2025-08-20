Lebanese leaders meet US senator, stress support for army and regional stability

Lebanon News
20-08-2025 | 11:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese leaders meet US senator, stress support for army and regional stability
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese leaders meet US senator, stress support for army and regional stability

President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin and his accompanying delegation during his regional visit to Lebanon.

President Aoun said the Lebanese army needs international support to fulfill its national duties and emphasized the importance of pressing for Israeli withdrawal, halting military operations, and securing the release of detainees.

At the Grand Serail, Prime Minister Salam briefed the delegation on government decisions regarding institutional and financial reforms and the plan to centralize weapons under state authority.

Salam highlighted that increased international support for the Lebanese army, both financially and in terms of equipment, strengthens security and stability. 

He also stressed the importance of renewing the UNIFIL mandate, citing its key role in stabilizing the south and supporting the army in enforcing state authority across southern territories.

The prime minister reiterated the need for U.S. efforts to pressure Israel to stop attacks, withdraw from the five occupied positions, and release captives.

Discussions also covered bilateral relations, economic cooperation between Lebanon and the United States, and regional developments. Salam underscored the importance of Syria’s unity and stability.
Image

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Nawaf Salam

Markwayne Mullin

LBCI Next
Pope Leo XIV to visit Lebanon in December, says Patriarch al-Rahi
$250 million loan marks start of Lebanon’s major reconstruction efforts—the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-17

EU ambassadors meet Lebanon's leaders, reaffirm support and push for reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-23

Bahrain and Lebanon Summit: Support for Lebanese sovereignty, call for international conference on Palestine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-18

Lebanese president seeks 'increased support' to reinforce army in meeting with US envoys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-08

Army chief meets US envoy Tom Barrack, discusses Lebanon and regional developments

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

From crisis to support: Lebanon launches cash aid for 250,000 war-hit families

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel weighs multiple Lebanon escalation scenarios as it seeks regional control — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Lebanon asserts state authority: FM vows centralized weapons, rejects civil war threats

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-05

Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament

LBCI
Middle East News
07:46

Israel approves major West Bank settlement project

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-25

Lebanon launches crackdown on fake and smuggled medicines with new tracking app

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Paraglider dies in fall off Jounieh coast, Civil Defense says

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Lebanon’s parliament speaker warns against efforts undermining UNIFIL mandate during meeting with US delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Pope Leo XIV to visit Lebanon in December, says Patriarch al-Rahi

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

UNIFIL says it found 50-meter tunnel, unexploded ordnances in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Lebanon asserts state authority: FM vows centralized weapons, rejects civil war threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:58

Lebanese leaders meet US senator, stress support for army and regional stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel weighs multiple Lebanon escalation scenarios as it seeks regional control — the details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More