News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
'Of course I'm going back' to Venezuela, opposition leader Machado tells BBC
World News
10-12-2025 | 23:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
'Of course I'm going back' to Venezuela, opposition leader Machado tells BBC
Venezuelan dissident Maria Corina Machado told the BBC she was "of course" going to return to her country, after on Thursday emerging from nearly a year in hiding to greet supporters in Norway.
"Of course I'm going back," she told the BBC. "I know exactly the risks I'm taking."
It was unclear how the opposition leader managed to travel to Oslo, where she arrived too late to attend the Nobel Prize ceremony, with her daughter accepting the peace prize on behalf of her mother.
AFP
World News
course
I'm
going
back'
Venezuela,
opposition
leader
Machado
tells
Next
Over 30 sanctioned ships in Venezuela at risk after US tanker seizure
M23 advance in DRC a 'middle finger' from Rwanda to the US: Burundi Minister
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-10
'I am in shock,' Venezuela's Machado says after Nobel peace prize win
World News
2025-10-10
'I am in shock,' Venezuela's Machado says after Nobel peace prize win
0
World News
2025-12-09
Nobel press conference with Venezuela opponent Machado 'postponed': Institute
World News
2025-12-09
Nobel press conference with Venezuela opponent Machado 'postponed': Institute
0
World News
2025-10-10
Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
World News
2025-10-10
Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
0
World News
2025-09-20
Trump threatens Venezuela with 'incalculable' consequences if it doesn't take back migrants
World News
2025-09-20
Trump threatens Venezuela with 'incalculable' consequences if it doesn't take back migrants
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:50
US House backs massive defense policy bill, Senate next
World News
03:50
US House backs massive defense policy bill, Senate next
0
World News
00:57
Russia's defense ministry says downed 287 Ukrainian drones
World News
00:57
Russia's defense ministry says downed 287 Ukrainian drones
0
World News
00:03
Over 30 sanctioned ships in Venezuela at risk after US tanker seizure
World News
00:03
Over 30 sanctioned ships in Venezuela at risk after US tanker seizure
0
World News
10:42
M23 advance in DRC a 'middle finger' from Rwanda to the US: Burundi Minister
World News
10:42
M23 advance in DRC a 'middle finger' from Rwanda to the US: Burundi Minister
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-12-08
Syrian refugee returns set to slow as donor support fades
Middle East News
2025-12-08
Syrian refugee returns set to slow as donor support fades
0
Middle East News
2025-10-04
Turkey says 36 nationals from Gaza-bound flotilla due to return
Middle East News
2025-10-04
Turkey says 36 nationals from Gaza-bound flotilla due to return
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-13
Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-13
Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-15
Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-15
Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US report on Lebanon: Israel doubts Lebanese Army's ability to disarm Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US report on Lebanon: Israel doubts Lebanese Army's ability to disarm Hezbollah
2
Lebanon News
10:35
Lebanon-Syria judicial meeting in Damascus described as “not positive” by Syrian source
Lebanon News
10:35
Lebanon-Syria judicial meeting in Damascus described as “not positive” by Syrian source
3
Lebanon News
05:01
MP Gemayel says weapons are being used to intimidate the Lebanese interior
Lebanon News
05:01
MP Gemayel says weapons are being used to intimidate the Lebanese interior
4
Lebanon News
11:49
UN Peacekeepers fired upon by Israeli army tank near Blue Line, no injuries reported
Lebanon News
11:49
UN Peacekeepers fired upon by Israeli army tank near Blue Line, no injuries reported
5
Lebanon News
05:19
Lebanon's FM renews invitation for Iranian counterpart to meet in a neutral third country
Lebanon News
05:19
Lebanon's FM renews invitation for Iranian counterpart to meet in a neutral third country
6
Lebanon News
11:17
PM Salam writes in ‘’Financial Times’’: International community must pressure Israel, support Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
11:17
PM Salam writes in ‘’Financial Times’’: International community must pressure Israel, support Lebanese Army
7
Lebanon News
09:50
Greek Airlines flight bound for Tel Aviv briefly enters Lebanese airspace: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
09:50
Greek Airlines flight bound for Tel Aviv briefly enters Lebanese airspace: LBCI sources
8
Lebanon News
06:43
Lebanon, EU sign €132 million package to boost security and border management
Lebanon News
06:43
Lebanon, EU sign €132 million package to boost security and border management
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More