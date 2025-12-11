Venezuelan dissident Maria Corina Machado told the BBC she was "of course" going to return to her country, after on Thursday emerging from nearly a year in hiding to greet supporters in Norway.



"Of course I'm going back," she told the BBC. "I know exactly the risks I'm taking."



It was unclear how the opposition leader managed to travel to Oslo, where she arrived too late to attend the Nobel Prize ceremony, with her daughter accepting the peace prize on behalf of her mother.



AFP