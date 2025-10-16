Israeli FM says Rafah crossing likely to reopen Sunday

Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-10-2025 | 13:24
High views
Israeli FM says Rafah crossing likely to reopen Sunday
Israeli FM says Rafah crossing likely to reopen Sunday

The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt will likely reopen on Sunday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Thursday as he attended a meeting in Italy, according to Italian news agencies.

He said that preparations were being made for the strategic crossing -- a key entry point for humanitarian aid -- to be reopened and that he "hoped" it will happen, according to comments he made on the sidelines of a gathering of Mediterranean-area ministers in Naples.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

FM

Rafah

Crossing

Gaza

Israel confirms identities of two deceased hostages returned Wednesday
US adviser: plans underway to form an international force in Gaza
