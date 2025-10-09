Erdogan: Turkey welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal and will monitor its implementation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday expressed his great satisfaction with the ceasefire agreement reached between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, saying that Turkey will closely and firmly monitor its implementation and will continue contributing to the process.



In a statement posted on X, Erdogan thanked U.S. President Donald Trump “for showing the necessary political will to encourage the Israeli government to agree to a ceasefire,” as well as Qatar and Egypt for their efforts.



Reuters