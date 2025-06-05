Berri backs President Aoun's stance, says Israeli aggression targets all Lebanon

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri affirmed that his position is fully aligned with that of President Joseph Aoun regarding national sovereignty and in condemnation of the Israeli attacks on Beirut and Ain Qana.



Berri stressed that the assaults are not aimed at a specific sect or region but at all of Lebanon and its people—Christians and Muslims alike—as well as the broader Arab and Muslim communities, especially as they prepare to celebrate Eid al-Adha.