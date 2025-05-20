News
Municipal vote in war-torn south Lebanon highlights shifting political dynamics — the details
20-05-2025 | 12:55
Municipal vote in war-torn south Lebanon highlights shifting political dynamics — the details
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Reconstruction has not yet begun in southern Lebanon, which was devastated by the Israeli war. Yet the region is preparing for municipal elections expected to reflect the choices of its people, amid contests unfolding across all districts.
Two factors make these elections different from those in other governorates: Many of the destroyed villages have relocated their polling stations to other areas out of fear of Israeli attacks.
Additionally, the elections are scheduled for Saturday, May 24, instead of Sunday, May 25—the anniversary of the liberation of the south from Israeli occupation in 2000.
This year’s anniversary coincides with parts of southern Lebanese territory being re-occupied.
In the South Governorate, there are 153 municipalities: 48 in the Sidon District, six of which are uncontested; 40 in the Jezzine District, with nine uncontested; and 65 in the Tyre District, also with nine uncontested.
In the Nabatieh Governorate, there are 119 municipalities: 40 in the Nabatieh District, three of which are uncontested; 36 in Bint Jbeil, with two uncontested; 17 in Hasbaya, with two uncontested; and 26 in Marjeyoun, also with two uncontested.
In predominantly Shiite cities, towns, and villages, the Hezbollah-Amal Movement political duo is seeking to demonstrate its strong presence and that its popularity has not been shaken by the war or by targeted campaigns, particularly those directed at Hezbollah.
The duo has formed "Development and Loyalty" lists, which are being challenged by independent candidates, leftist groups, and change-driven forces, all aiming to contest what they describe as the alliance’s dominance.
In the Sunni communities of the south, particularly in Sidon and the Arqoub area, the absence of the Future Movement has turned the elections into family-based contests. However, politics still play a central role, with several parties, various figures, and current and former Sunni members of Parliament backing competing electoral lists.
In Christian towns, villages, and cities, political competition—shaped by family dynamics—is expected to be intense, particularly between the Lebanese Forces and the Kataeb Party on one side, and the Free Patriotic Movement and figures close to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on the other.
Rivalry is especially visible in the contest for the presidency of the Union of Jezzine Municipalities.
In Druze communities, politics and family ties are also intertwined. The Progressive Socialist Party remains dominant, followed by the Lebanese Democratic Party. Both have leaned toward cooperation in this election cycle, with Berri also exerting some influence, along with change-driven forces and independent figures.
