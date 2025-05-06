Next round of Iran-US nuclear talks likely to be in Oman at weekend

Middle East News
06-05-2025 | 08:13
High views
Next round of Iran-US nuclear talks likely to be in Oman at weekend
Next round of Iran-US nuclear talks likely to be in Oman at weekend

A fourth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States is likely to take place over the weekend in the capital of Oman, with Iranian state media pointing to May 11 as a probable date.

Cautioning that the timing was not yet finalized, an Iranian source close to the negotiating team told Reuters: "The talks will take place over two days in Muscat, either on Saturday and Sunday or Sunday and Monday."

Initially scheduled for May 3 in Rome, the fourth round of negotiations was postponed with mediator Oman citing "logistical reasons."

Top U.S. negotiator Steve Witkoff also said Washington was trying to hold the next round of talks this weekend, according to the news site Axios, a day after Iran's foreign ministry reiterated Tehran's commitment to diplomacy with Washington.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

US

Nuclear

Oman

Talks

Houthi media reports Israel-US strikes on Sanaa airport
Israeli minister says 'Gaza will be entirely destroyed'
