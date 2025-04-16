Lebanon's Justice Minister affirms readiness to support Jordan's counterterrorism investigation

Lebanon News
16-04-2025 | 10:56
High views
Lebanon&#39;s Justice Minister affirms readiness to support Jordan&#39;s counterterrorism investigation
0min
Lebanon's Justice Minister affirms readiness to support Jordan's counterterrorism investigation

Justice Minister Adel Nassar reaffirmed to his Jordanian counterpart Bassam Talhouni Lebanon’s full readiness to cooperate and support Jordan’s ongoing investigation into the dismantled terror cell and broader counterterrorism efforts.

During a phone call, the two ministers discussed ways to strengthen judicial relations between Lebanon and Jordan and emphasized the importance of developing legal cooperation mechanisms to serve justice and security in both countries.

Jordan’s Justice Minister Bassam Talhouni welcomed Minister Nassar’s responsiveness, praising his sincere and strong willingness to support the Jordanian judiciary. 

He noted that such cooperation reflects the deep fraternal ties between the two countries and bolsters joint efforts to confront common challenges, particularly in combating terrorism and organized crime.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Justice Minister

Jordan

Terrorism

Investigation

Cooperation

Drone strike kills one, injures another on Wadi al-Hujeir road
Lebanon expresses solidarity with Jordan amid security concerns
