Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced that Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley and the north of the country.



According to Adraee, the strikes hit several targets, including a Hezbollah training camp in the Bekaa used for preparing and equipping fighters to plan and oversee attacks against Israeli forces. The camp allegedly included live-fire exercises and weapons training.



The Israeli army also struck what it described as Hezbollah’s precision missile production infrastructure, as well as additional military facilities in the town of Charbine in northern Lebanon.