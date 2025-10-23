Ukraine says Russia returned 1,000 bodies

23-10-2025 | 06:45
Ukraine says Russia returned 1,000 bodies

Russia on Thursday returned 1,000 bodies to Ukraine which Moscow said were the remains of Kyiv's soldiers killed in battle, a Ukrainian government agency said.

"Repatriation measures took place today. One thousand bodies, which according to the Russian side belong to Ukrainian servicemen, were returned to Ukraine," the agency responsible for prisoners of war said on social media.


AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Bodies

War

