From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape

News Bulletin Reports
22-10-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after &#39;daring&#39; escape
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

An individual named Hassan Yahfoufi, who planned to distribute toxic drugs and open fire on a police officer and a sergeant from the Mount Lebanon Intelligence Unit in Saadiyat, was tracked by Army Intelligence from the coast to the eastern border and ultimately arrested.

In Lebanon’s drug world, his name stands out among active dealers operating in Beirut’s southern suburbs and across the areas of Chouf and Mount Lebanon, including Damour, Jiyeh, and Saadiyat. His main connection is one of the country’s most notorious drug lords, Abbas “Gebran” Zaiter.

When authorities learned he was preparing to deliver a shipment of drugs, a patrol from the Mount Lebanon Intelligence Unit closed in on him in Saadiyat. But Yahfoufi fled toward the Saadiyat bridge, got out of his car, and opened fire at the officers, injuring both himself and two members of the patrol, a lieutenant and a sergeant.

Despite his wounds, he escaped through nearby orchards to a friend’s home in the southern suburbs, where he treated his injuries before fleeing again at dawn. Army Intelligence was waiting.

In the early morning hours, Yahfoufi boarded a minibus to Sharawneh, heading to the home of his friend and employer, Gebran Zaiter. Before reaching his destination, Army Intelligence ambushed and arrested him.

This operation is part of a broader effort by Lebanese security forces to combat the “drug epidemic,” which threatens the country’s reputation and social stability.

Last September, Army Intelligence carried out three major operations that led to the arrest of key figures in the drug trade: Abbas Rabih Awadeh, Hamza Rajeh Jaafar, and Hassan Abbas Jaafar, who alone is wanted on 229 warrants.

In addition to drug trafficking, they face charges of robbery, counterfeiting, and shooting at the army.

Authorities also cite the case of notorious dealer Ali Monzer Zaiter, who was killed in August after years of surveillance. 

These operations aim to curb the drug trade that once thrived along the Lebanese-Syrian border, which has declined since the fall of the Assad regime and the reduction of Hezbollah’s influence.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Drug

Dealer

Escape

Mount Lebanon

Syria

Saadiyat

LBCI Next
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-16

Guatemala’s President dismisses Interior Minister after gang members escape from prison

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27

A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-03

Israeli forces arrest seven after raid in southern Syria: SANA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-08

Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21

Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21

Preparations for second phase of Gaza plan: Egyptian intelligence chief meets Israeli leaders

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

Army Commander meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee on farewell visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-03

Beirut waterfront residents face persistent sewage odor as authorities step in

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives

LBCI
World News
09:46

US missionary abducted in Niger capital: Diplomatic sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

PM Salam discusses South Lebanon and post-UNIFIL phase with UNIFIL commander

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More