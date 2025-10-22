News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
20
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
20
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
News Bulletin Reports
22-10-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
3
min
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
An individual named Hassan Yahfoufi, who planned to distribute toxic drugs and open fire on a police officer and a sergeant from the Mount Lebanon Intelligence Unit in Saadiyat, was tracked by Army Intelligence from the coast to the eastern border and ultimately arrested.
In Lebanon’s drug world, his name stands out among active dealers operating in Beirut’s southern suburbs and across the areas of Chouf and Mount Lebanon, including Damour, Jiyeh, and Saadiyat. His main connection is one of the country’s most notorious drug lords, Abbas “Gebran” Zaiter.
When authorities learned he was preparing to deliver a shipment of drugs, a patrol from the Mount Lebanon Intelligence Unit closed in on him in Saadiyat. But Yahfoufi fled toward the Saadiyat bridge, got out of his car, and opened fire at the officers, injuring both himself and two members of the patrol, a lieutenant and a sergeant.
Despite his wounds, he escaped through nearby orchards to a friend’s home in the southern suburbs, where he treated his injuries before fleeing again at dawn. Army Intelligence was waiting.
In the early morning hours, Yahfoufi boarded a minibus to Sharawneh, heading to the home of his friend and employer, Gebran Zaiter. Before reaching his destination, Army Intelligence ambushed and arrested him.
This operation is part of a broader effort by Lebanese security forces to combat the “drug epidemic,” which threatens the country’s reputation and social stability.
Last September, Army Intelligence carried out three major operations that led to the arrest of key figures in the drug trade: Abbas Rabih Awadeh, Hamza Rajeh Jaafar, and Hassan Abbas Jaafar, who alone is wanted on 229 warrants.
In addition to drug trafficking, they face charges of robbery, counterfeiting, and shooting at the army.
Authorities also cite the case of notorious dealer Ali Monzer Zaiter, who was killed in August after years of surveillance.
These operations aim to curb the drug trade that once thrived along the Lebanese-Syrian border, which has declined since the fall of the Assad regime and the reduction of Hezbollah’s influence.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Drug
Dealer
Escape
Mount Lebanon
Syria
Saadiyat
Next
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-16
Guatemala’s President dismisses Interior Minister after gang members escape from prison
World News
2025-10-16
Guatemala’s President dismisses Interior Minister after gang members escape from prison
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
0
Middle East News
2025-09-03
Israeli forces arrest seven after raid in southern Syria: SANA
Middle East News
2025-09-03
Israeli forces arrest seven after raid in southern Syria: SANA
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-08
Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-08
Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21
Preparations for second phase of Gaza plan: Egyptian intelligence chief meets Israeli leaders
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21
Preparations for second phase of Gaza plan: Egyptian intelligence chief meets Israeli leaders
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Army Commander meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee on farewell visit
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Army Commander meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee on farewell visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-03
Beirut waterfront residents face persistent sewage odor as authorities step in
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-03
Beirut waterfront residents face persistent sewage odor as authorities step in
0
Lebanon News
10:55
US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”
Lebanon News
10:55
US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
2
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights
3
Lebanon News
10:55
US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”
Lebanon News
10:55
US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”
4
Lebanon News
10:21
Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21
Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
6
World News
09:46
US missionary abducted in Niger capital: Diplomatic sources
World News
09:46
US missionary abducted in Niger capital: Diplomatic sources
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
8
Lebanon News
10:45
PM Salam discusses South Lebanon and post-UNIFIL phase with UNIFIL commander
Lebanon News
10:45
PM Salam discusses South Lebanon and post-UNIFIL phase with UNIFIL commander
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More