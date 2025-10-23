News
Intense Israeli strikes target Lebanon's eastern and western Bekaa regions
Lebanon News
23-10-2025 | 06:02
Intense Israeli strikes target Lebanon's eastern and western Bekaa regions
Heavy Israeli airstrikes hit the eastern and western mountain ranges of Lebanon's Bekaa region.
No immediate reports on casualties or the extent of the damage were reported.
Next
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon
Speaker Berri calls for parliamentary session on October 28 to review pending legislation
Previous
