Intense Israeli strikes target Lebanon's eastern and western Bekaa regions

Lebanon News
23-10-2025 | 06:02
High views
Intense Israeli strikes target Lebanon's eastern and western Bekaa regions
Intense Israeli strikes target Lebanon's eastern and western Bekaa regions

Heavy Israeli airstrikes hit the eastern and western mountain ranges of Lebanon's Bekaa region.

No immediate reports on casualties or the extent of the damage were reported.

Lebanon News

Intense

Israeli

Strikes

Lebanon

Bekaa

