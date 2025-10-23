Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army's capacity under mandate

Middle East News
23-10-2025 | 09:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army&#39;s capacity under mandate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army's capacity under mandate

Turkish peacekeeping forces will continue to help boost the Lebanese army's capability under a renewed deployment mandate in Lebanon, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Turkey's parliament passed a bill on Tuesday to renew the military's deployment mandates in Syria and Iraq by three more years, and its deployment mandate under the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) by two years.

"Efforts will continue to improve security conditions in the region, ensure stability and assist in the capacity building of the Lebanese armed forces, with the aim of establishing and maintaining peace in Lebanon," the ministry said in a statement.

NATO member Turkey, which took part in mediation that led to the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal in Gaza, condemned Israeli offensives in the Palestinian enclave and regional countries including Lebanon, saying that "genocidal" and "expansionist" Israeli policies remained the biggest threat to regional peace.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Turkey

Peacekeeping

Lebanese Army

Deployment

Syria

Iraq

UNIFIL

LBCI Next
Israel's parliament gives initial nod to occupied West Bank annexation
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-01

Erdogan says Turkey will not allow Syria's fragmentation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-21

Israeli army says it will prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding border infrastructure despite ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-02

State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-19

UNIFIL, Lebanese Army conduct joint training to boost operational readiness

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:06

Rubio says 'confident and positive' on Gaza deal

LBCI
Middle East News
13:23

Hamas, Fatah delegations meet in Cairo to discuss post-war Gaza: Egyptian TV

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

US VP departs Israel as Tel Aviv intensifies threats toward Hamas and Hezbollah—the details

LBCI
Middle East News
12:12

Arab and Muslim countries condemn Israel's West Bank annexation bills: Joint statement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-21

Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Two killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, Health Ministry says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:06

Rubio says 'confident and positive' on Gaza deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Intense Israeli strikes target Lebanon's eastern and western Bekaa regions

LBCI
Middle East News
09:42

Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army's capacity under mandate

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Two killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, Health Ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

US VP departs Israel as Tel Aviv intensifies threats toward Hamas and Hezbollah—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Israeli strikes hit near Baalbek schools; education minister vows safety and continuity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More