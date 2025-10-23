Turkish peacekeeping forces will continue to help boost the Lebanese army's capability under a renewed deployment mandate in Lebanon, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Thursday.



Turkey's parliament passed a bill on Tuesday to renew the military's deployment mandates in Syria and Iraq by three more years, and its deployment mandate under the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) by two years.



"Efforts will continue to improve security conditions in the region, ensure stability and assist in the capacity building of the Lebanese armed forces, with the aim of establishing and maintaining peace in Lebanon," the ministry said in a statement.



NATO member Turkey, which took part in mediation that led to the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal in Gaza, condemned Israeli offensives in the Palestinian enclave and regional countries including Lebanon, saying that "genocidal" and "expansionist" Israeli policies remained the biggest threat to regional peace.



Reuters