News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump arrives in Netherlands for NATO summit
World News
24-06-2025 | 13:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump arrives in Netherlands for NATO summit
President Donald Trump arrived in the Netherlands on Tuesday for a NATO summit where allies will try to placate the mercurial U.S. leader with pledges to spend more on defense.
Trump touched down on Air Force One at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport and was to head directly to The Hague, where the Dutch king is hosting a dinner kicking off the transatlantic alliance's two-day gathering.
AFP
World News
Trump
US
Netherlands
NATO
Summit
Next
European stocks jump after Israel agrees Iran ceasefire
Trump says Iranian targets were 'totally destroyed,' criticizes media reports
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Jordan for summit talks
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Jordan for summit talks
0
World News
08:54
Trump says will 'probably' meet Zelensky at NATO summit
World News
08:54
Trump says will 'probably' meet Zelensky at NATO summit
0
World News
2025-05-26
King Charles III arrives in Canada for visit amid tensions with Trump
World News
2025-05-26
King Charles III arrives in Canada for visit amid tensions with Trump
0
World News
2025-05-22
Trump to attend G7 summit in Canada in June: White House
World News
2025-05-22
Trump to attend G7 summit in Canada in June: White House
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:28
China says supports Iran in achieving a 'genuine ceasefire'
Middle East News
10:28
China says supports Iran in achieving a 'genuine ceasefire'
0
World News
08:58
Trump says does not want 'regime change' in Iran
World News
08:58
Trump says does not want 'regime change' in Iran
0
World News
08:54
Trump says will 'probably' meet Zelensky at NATO summit
World News
08:54
Trump says will 'probably' meet Zelensky at NATO summit
0
World News
08:17
EU chief at NATO: Europe's defense has 'finally awakened'
World News
08:17
EU chief at NATO: Europe's defense has 'finally awakened'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19
Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19
Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms
0
Middle East News
14:20
Nour News: Iranian airspace to reopen tonight after 12-day closure
Middle East News
14:20
Nour News: Iranian airspace to reopen tonight after 12-day closure
0
World News
04:07
Zelensky-Trump meeting planned Wednesday: Ukraine presidency
World News
04:07
Zelensky-Trump meeting planned Wednesday: Ukraine presidency
0
Lebanon News
07:15
President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
07:15
President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
07:57
Israel attacks Iran's city of Babolsar, says ceasefire came into effect after speaking with Trump
Middle East News
07:57
Israel attacks Iran's city of Babolsar, says ceasefire came into effect after speaking with Trump
2
Lebanon News
03:21
Three killed in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:21
Three killed in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Doha missile attack: Iran's strike on US base surrounded by warnings
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Doha missile attack: Iran's strike on US base surrounded by warnings
4
Middle East News
06:21
Iran tells Qatar attack on US airbase 'not action' against Doha
Middle East News
06:21
Iran tells Qatar attack on US airbase 'not action' against Doha
5
Lebanon News
07:44
UNIFIL changes command amidst tensions in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:44
UNIFIL changes command amidst tensions in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
07:15
President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
07:15
President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace
7
Lebanon News
04:59
MEA chairman briefs President Aoun on measures to maintain flights amid regional escalation
Lebanon News
04:59
MEA chairman briefs President Aoun on measures to maintain flights amid regional escalation
8
Middle East News
03:37
Rockets fired from Iran target Haifa, army urges residents to take shelter
Middle East News
03:37
Rockets fired from Iran target Haifa, army urges residents to take shelter
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More