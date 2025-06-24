Trump arrives in Netherlands for NATO summit

24-06-2025 | 13:50
Trump arrives in Netherlands for NATO summit
Trump arrives in Netherlands for NATO summit

President Donald Trump arrived in the Netherlands on Tuesday for a NATO summit where allies will try to placate the mercurial U.S. leader with pledges to spend more on defense.

Trump touched down on Air Force One at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport and was to head directly to The Hague, where the Dutch king is hosting a dinner kicking off the transatlantic alliance's two-day gathering.

AFP
 

