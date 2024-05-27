Member of the Strong Republic Bloc, MP Razi El Hage, reiterated on Monday that the primary hurdle in Lebanon's presidential election is the "Axis of Resistance."



He said, "It hijacks the parliament and violates the constitution, refusing to accept proceeding with a candidate other than its main candidate."



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, El Hage stressed, "Our position is that any mechanism other than the constitutional mechanism is a violation of the constitution."



He clarified that while they oppose dialogues, they are not against consultations among parliamentary factions before convening an electoral session.



In addition, El Hage stated that the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian and the Quint Committee suggest the presence of international pressure.