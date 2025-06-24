Iran president says Israel, US 'cannot impose unjust aspirations by force'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tuesday that Israel and the United States "cannot impose unjust aspirations by force," as a fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel took hold after 12 days of fighting.



"The Islamic Republic of Iran was forced into the military conflict to defend itself, and I hope that we will never be forced to fight again," Pezeshkian said during a phone call with United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed, according to the official IRNA news agency.





AFP