Qatar grants Lebanon aviation systems, public transport buses

Lebanon News
17-06-2025 | 06:43
High views
0min
Lebanon’s Public Works Minister Fayez Rasamny received a formal grant letter Tuesday from Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani, on behalf of Qatar’s Transport Minister.

The grant includes advanced air navigation and communication systems for Beirut’s airport, and a large fleet of public transport buses to support Lebanon’s road and aviation sectors.

Rasamny thanked Qatar for its ongoing support, calling the assistance vital for improving services and infrastructure.

