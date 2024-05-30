MP Hankach to LBCI: The main question is whether Hezbollah wants a president or not

MP Elias Hankach affirmed that "the constitution requires us to be present at a session to elect a president, and we need a guarantee for open sessions and for a quorum not to be obstructed."



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he pointed out that "the main question is whether Hezbollah wants a president or not."



He believed that "the Quintet's initiative today and the role it plays, and through continuous communication with Speaker Berri, can reach an agreement with the latter to give guarantees to hold an open session."