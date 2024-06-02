Donner Sang Compter bids farewell to Beirut office after 14 years of impact

On May 31st, Donner Sang Compter celebrated its 14th anniversary of service to Lebanon's healthcare sector.



Throughout its years of operation, the organization has facilitated over 160,000 calls for assistance, resulting in more than 60,000 successful blood and platelet donations to 142 hospitals.

Additionally, their mobile blood donation campaigns, totaling 1,312 events, have collected 44,332 blood units through donor generosity and volunteer efforts.



Donner Sang Compter has conducted over 5,000 conferences, interviews, and sessions to raise awareness about the significance of voluntary blood donation.



Despite facing financial challenges and having to close offices in Saida and Tripoli, the organization remains steadfast in its mission. However, due to insufficient funds over the past year and a half, Donner Sang Compter regrettably announced the closure of its Beirut office.



This closure marks the end of a chapter for the organization, underscoring the hurdles it has encountered in maintaining operations amid economic constraints and Lebanon's ongoing healthcare challenges.



Despite these obstacles, Donner Sang Compter extends gratitude to its dedicated team, volunteers, and supporters for their enduring commitment and contributions over the years.