Al Rahi's message to 'political believers': If you turn to the Holy Spirit, you would have elected a president for the republic
Lebanon News
2024-06-02 | 05:23
Al Rahi's message to 'political believers': If you turn to the Holy Spirit, you would have elected a president for the republic
Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi expressed during his Sunday Mass in Bkerke his hope that political leaders would acknowledge the spiritual guidance of the Holy Spirit in their lives, opening their hearts and minds to its influence and interpreting current events accordingly.
Al-Rahi questioned: "How can any politician fulfill their grave responsibilities without embracing the guidance of the Holy Spirit? Had they done so, they would have elected a new president before the end of President Michel Aoun's term, as mandated by Article 73 of the Constitution.''
He added, ''They would have chosen a leader committed to fostering a new, virtuous national environment, upholding ethical standards, and preserving our historical values."
He urged the state to support the agricultural sector, making it fundamental to the national economy, improving the livelihoods of farmers and producers, enhancing production capacity, and boosting the competitiveness and sustainability of agricultural and food production systems.
The Patriarch urged Lebanese expatriates worldwide to align with the Ministry of Agriculture in marketing plant-based and animal-based agricultural products, dairy, and food industries, as this would bring hard currency into Lebanon.
He called on international organizations and donor agencies to embrace and support the agricultural sector for its advancement, ensuring a food security network and transforming Lebanon's agricultural and food system into a more resilient, inclusive, competitive, and sustainable one.
He also commended the efforts of the Director-General of the Ministry of Agriculture and its employees in recent years for promoting and marketing Lebanese wine in both domestic and international markets.
