Mikati welcomes acting Iranian Foreign Minister, discusses bilateral relations

Lebanon News
2024-06-03 | 07:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mikati welcomes acting Iranian Foreign Minister, discusses bilateral relations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Mikati welcomes acting Iranian Foreign Minister, discusses bilateral relations

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received the acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri at the Grand Serail. 

The meeting took place in the presence of the Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, the accompanying Iranian delegation, and the Prime Minister's advisor, Ambassador Boutros Assaker.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and the situation in the south and the region.

Lebanon News

Najib Mikati

Iran

Foreign Minister

Ali Bagheri

Lebanon

Grand Serail

LBCI Next
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters
Israel targets a car in Wadi Abu al-Aswad in the coastal plain area north of Tyre, Qasimiyeh River
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-02

Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to Visit Lebanon in First Official Trip

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-20

Ali Bagheri Kani appointed as Iran's Acting Foreign Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Iranian Acting FM highlights Iran's enduring support for Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-22

Qatar's Emir, Gulf foreign ministers head to Iran for President Raisi's funeral

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Iran’s diplomatic continuity: Bagheri affirms support for resistance in Beirut visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

BDL's plan to address deposit crisis: What Lebanese depositors need to know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Lebanese-Syrian cooperation: Shared water resources problems

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Hezbollah threats in the north: Israeli schools' uncertain school year

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33

Arab Foreign Ministers stress importance of dealing positively with Biden's proposal regarding Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
11:45

Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16

Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-25

Kuwaiti Oil Tanker Company monitors situation in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait daily

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Israel targets a car in Wadi Abu al-Aswad in the coastal plain area north of Tyre, Qasimiyeh River

LBCI
Middle East News
00:09

Syrian state media: Several people killed in Israeli attack around Aleppo

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20

Netanyahu says Gaza plan can begin before terms fully agreed: Israeli media

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Smotrich: It is necessary to strike the Lebanese capital so it focuses on rehabilitating itself after our strikes

LBCI
World News
08:26

Israel: Molotov cocktail thrown at our embassy in Romania without causing damage

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:36

Ben-Gvir accuses Netanyahu of attempting to 'whitewash' Gaza agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
11:45

Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More