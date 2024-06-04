Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil

Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, met with Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's Acting Foreign Minister, and an accompanying Iranian delegation on Tuesday.



The Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon was also present at the meeting in Beirut.



During the talks, the latest political and security situations in the region were reviewed, with a particular focus on the fronts in Gaza and Lebanon.



Proposed solutions and potential scenarios for how events could unfold were discussed.



In remarks after the meeting, Nasrallah expressed gratitude to Iran for its continual support for the people in the region and resistance movements.



He praised Iran's steadfast position despite facing numerous sanctions and threats.