MP Bilal Abdallah confirmed on Thursday that everyone bears the responsibility of rebuilding the country, noting that the Democratic Gathering is trying to foster conditions for an internal settlement that would ensure Lebanon's protection.

Abdallah indicated after the meeting between the "Democratic Gathering" and the "Independent National Bloc" that "if we can reach a mechanism that takes into account the concerns of all parties, then it would be possible to achieve a settlement."

He said, "The Frangieh family has historically been a family of dialogue, and the atmosphere was positive. If the presidential election in Lebanon remains tied to the war in Gaza and the US elections, then we will be facing a major problem."

In turn, MP Tony Frangieh emphasized that the country needs more than just initiatives from within, noting that he is open to any constructive dialogue that serves the national interest.

Frangieh said, "We must strive to find internal solutions independently of external ones, and what we sensed today from the Democratic Gathering is a concern for the country."