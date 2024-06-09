Ghazi Aridi to LBCI: French Envoy seeks Joumblatt's help in presidential consultations

2024-06-09 | 05:16
Ghazi Aridi to LBCI: French Envoy seeks Joumblatt&#39;s help in presidential consultations
2min
Ghazi Aridi to LBCI: French Envoy seeks Joumblatt's help in presidential consultations

Former Minister Ghazi Aridi revealed that French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian sought assistance from Walid Joumblatt, leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, regarding presidential consultations, with Joumblatt promptly responding.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he stated, "We do not perceive this as a formal initiative, and the presidential vacancy predates the Gaza conflict due to internal disputes. We took the initiative first and have persisted."

Aridi emphasized that the Progressive Socialist Party's communication channels are open to all political factions, stressing continuity and no estrangement with the Lebanese Forces.

He considered that the stance of the Lebanese Forces against dialogue was unhelpful in finding a way out of the impasse. 

Aridi underscored that anyone's exclusion or imposition of conditions is impermissible, indicating unresolved issues.

"We will continue to approach positively, without bias among political factions, acting realistically and acknowledging the country's dynamics, he affirmed.

"We firmly believe dialogue is the sole means to resolve matters," he continued.

Furthermore, he noted Joumblatt's enduring commitment to the Palestinian cause, tracing it back to Kamal Joumblatt's era, predating the emergence of the Amal Movement or Hezbollah.

Aridi praised Qatar's prudent and non-imposing behavior in Qatar's role in the presidency file.

