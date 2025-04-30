Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held a series of meetings at his residence in Abu Dhabi as part of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, accompanied by Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji.Aoun met with Lebanon's Ambassador to the UAE, Fouad Chehab Dandan, and staff from the embassy and consular section, where he was briefed on the status of the Lebanese community in the Emirates and the ongoing work of the diplomatic mission.Later, the president held a roundtable with chief editors of major Emirati newspapers and the Emirates News Agency (WAM), during which he briefed UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of his talks. He also responded to questions on recent developments and the general situation in Lebanon.