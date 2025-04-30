President Aoun meets Lebanon's Ambassador and embassy staff during trip to UAE

Lebanon News
30-04-2025 | 13:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun meets Lebanon&#39;s Ambassador and embassy staff during trip to UAE
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
President Aoun meets Lebanon's Ambassador and embassy staff during trip to UAE

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held a series of meetings at his residence in Abu Dhabi as part of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, accompanied by Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji.

Aoun met with Lebanon's Ambassador to the UAE, Fouad Chehab Dandan, and staff from the embassy and consular section, where he was briefed on the status of the Lebanese community in the Emirates and the ongoing work of the diplomatic mission.

Later, the president held a roundtable with chief editors of major Emirati newspapers and the Emirates News Agency (WAM), during which he briefed UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of his talks. He also responded to questions on recent developments and the general situation in Lebanon.

Lebanon News

President

Joseph Aoun

Lebanon

Ambassador

Embassy

Trip

UAE

LBCI Next
MP Farid Boustany says restoring trust in banks is key to reviving the economy
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Lebanon's President Aoun discusses upcoming UAE visit with Lebanese Ambassador Fouad Dandan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

Mikati meets French Ambassador to discuss Lebanon's situation and Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-11

President Aoun meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee and US Ambassador ahead of Naqoura talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-25

President Aoun emphasizes diplomatic solution and unity during visit to Economic and Social Council

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:07

Sources to LBCI: Finance Minister signs judicial appointments decree for Court of Cassation chiefs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Financial overhaul: Finance Committee debates bank reform, fails to move forward on legislation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

New war plans and old divides: Israel confronts its longest war season on multiple fronts

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Lebanese Army dismantled 'over 90%' of Hezbollah infrastructure near Israel: Security official to AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Speaker Nabih Berri receives invitation to attend Hezbollah leaders' funeral

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Financial overhaul: Finance Committee debates bank reform, fails to move forward on legislation

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:07

Sources to LBCI: Finance Minister signs judicial appointments decree for Court of Cassation chiefs

LBCI
Middle East News
14:31

Turkey calls on Israel to stop aerial strikes on Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:54

BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Lebanese Army dismantled 'over 90%' of Hezbollah infrastructure near Israel: Security official to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanon's Army Commander meets US Generals to discuss ceasefire and southern developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

President Aoun calls for strengthening ceasefire mechanism and pressuring Israel in meeting with US General Jeffers

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Lebanese Education Minister Rima Karami says official exams to begin July 9, no optional subjects

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More