Mikati in Jordan to participate in the "Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza" conference

The caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati arrived in Jordan to participate in the "Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza" conference, which will be held on Monday and Tuesday, with the joint invitation of Jordanian King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.



The Prime Minister arrived at Queen Alia Airport in Amman with a delegation including Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Abdallah Bou Habib and Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin.



Mikati was welcomed at the official reception ceremony and was received at the airport by Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Ibrahim Jazi, Mayor of Amman Yousef Shawarbeh, Governor of the capital Yasser Adwan, and Lebanese Ambassador to Jordan Youssef Emile Raji.