Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Multiple parties are contributing to the obstruction of electing a president

Lebanon News
2024-06-13
Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Multiple parties are contributing to the obstruction of electing a president
2min
Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Multiple parties are contributing to the obstruction of electing a president

MP Paula Yacoubian has expressed her view that there is no significant difference between the initiatives of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP). 

While she acknowledges that the ongoing presidential discussions are positive, she remains skeptical about their outcomes, noting that none of the current initiatives have yet provided a clear path forward. "We were the first to initiate," she said, referring to the Change MPs' initial efforts.

OnnLBCI’s "Nharkom Said" TV show, Yacoubian emphasized that she does not see dialogue as an actual obstacle. Instead, she believes it is being used as a distraction by some political forces that currently prefer to avoid having a president. She asserted that multiple parties are contributing to the obstruction.

"We do not entirely reject dialogue," Yacoubian clarified. "But we need to understand the agenda of the dialogue. We need to know all the details to decide whether we will say 'yes, we will participate,' and whether this dialogue will lead to the election of a president."

Yacoubian added that she does not have unrealistic expectations about electing an outstanding president, acknowledging that the country is constrained by the results of the parliamentary elections. She described these results as "bad," with less than a 10% change in the political class that has long governed the country.

On another note, Yacoubian reaffirmed her support for the Palestinian cause. 

However, she distanced herself from supporting resistance movements within Lebanon, stating, "I am not supportive of the resistance in Lebanon." She highlighted the significant toll on the South, arguing that Lebanon should be the last country to engage in conflict with Israel.

